Charlamagne Tha God Pleads With Joe Biden to Not Run in 2024: ‘Give America the Ultimate Christmas Gift’

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God is urging President Joe Biden not to run for re-election in 2024, saying a one-term Biden presidency would be “the ultimate Christmas gift.”

Charlamagne Tha God made his plea while filling in as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Wednesday.

“People have been questioning why Biden hasn’t stepped aside and last night, Biden gave an answer that just raises more questions,” he said, referring to Biden’s recent comment that he’s “not sure” he’d run for reelection if former President Donald Trump wasn’t running.

“This is Biden’s ego talking,” Charlagmagne tha God continued. “If you think there are other people that can beat him, step aside, all right? I know he thinks he’s got this in the bag but the polls say otherwise. I want Biden stepping into beat Trump the way I want him stepping into defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances!”

Charlamagne tha God also threw shade at Vice President Kamala Harris.

“See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger,” he added. “He’s not going to get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate. So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and a step aside.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s approval rating sunk to its lowest level of his presidency in November in a new CNN poll. Biden’s approval rating in November was 37 percent, down two points since October and the lowest since he assumed office in 2021.

“The Breakfast Club” was the site of Biden’s disastrous 2020 interview when the candidate told Charlamagne tha God that if black Americans were unsure whether to support him over then-President Donald Trump, “then you ain’t black.”

In January, the radio host suggested that Biden has dementia, saying “I saw him talking to a ghost.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com