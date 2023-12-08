Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent is now saying that the proceeds of his upcoming documentary about the sexual abuse allegations lodged against Sean “Diddy” Combs will be donated to victims of sexual assault.

In a November 7 X post, the rapper told his 12.7 million followers, “G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape!”

🚨 G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape ! pic.twitter.com/nNqdFKHACp — 50cent (@50cent) December 7, 2023

“I can confirm that the untitled Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer,” a spokesperson for Jackson and G-Unit Film/TV told Billboard. “Proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

“WTF at some point you gotta just do the right thing,” the rapper wrote on one of his Instagram post speaking of the documentary.

The rapper’s announcement comes as a fourth woman accuses Combs of sexual abuse. This month a woman alleged that Combs participated in a gang rape against her in 2003 when she was only 17 years of age.

In a complaint filed in New York City on December 6, the anonymous plaintiff claims Combs and two other men took turns raping her in a bathroom at Daddy’s House Recording Studio in New York when she was in high school and Combs was 34.

Combs lashed out at the accusations calling them “sickening” and fully denying the claims.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs said on Wednesday. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, Combs stepped down as chairman of the Revolt TV Network amid the mounting accusations of sexual assault.

Also in November, Combs settled a lawsuit filed by ex-girlriend Cassie alleging that he raped and beat her.

Rapper 50 Cent has not yet revealed information about a release date or distribution for his Sean Combs documentary.

