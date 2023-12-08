‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Winner Still Hasn’t Been Paid $4.56M

The winner of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge still hasn’t been paid the $4.56 million prize, despite it being 10 months after filming.

***SPOILER ALERT***

The $4.56 million prizewinner of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, Mai Whelan, told The Times that she is still waiting to collect her money, and that she hasn’t received a penny from her winnings, despite filming having been completed 10 months ago.

Whelan, a 55-year-old woman who escaped Vietnam as a young girl during the communist regime, told the outlet, “I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money!”

It remains unclear why Whelan has not received the cash from Netflix, which aired the finale for Squid Game: The Challenge on Wednesday.

While fans of the series have been curious about whether Whelan would share any of her prize money with fellow contestants, such as Phil Cain, the show’s runner-up, the contact players signed ahead of the game show reportedly forbids them from sharing the winnings.

Whelan told The Times that she celebrated her victory ahead of the Netflix finale event by buying a few items that gave her buyer’s remorse, such as a new haircut, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Ralph Lauren dress.

She added that when she does get her $4,560,000, she plans to purchase a retirement home, as well as donate to issues she cares about, such as the environment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.