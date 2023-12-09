Biden Hollywood Fundraiser Rocked by Leftist Protesters: ‘LA Says No to Genocide Joe’

President Joe Biden rubbed elbows with Hollywood elites at a ritzy Los Angeles fundraiser Friday evening. But outside, leftist pro-Palestinian activists upstaged the event by voicing their vehement opposition to Biden and his stance on the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas.

Video footage of the demonstration showed protestors waving Palestinian flags and chanting “from the river to the sea” — a call for wiping Israel and Israelis off the face of the Earth. Others carried signs reading “LA Says No to Genocide Joe” and “End All U.S. Aid to Israel.”

Watch below:

The protest took place in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, where Biden was wining and dining with Hollywood elites at the home of designer Michael Smith and former ambassador to Spain James Costos.

Among the scheduled attendees were Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, Shona Rhimes, and Lenny Kravitz, who was on the program to perform for the guests. Also on the list were Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) was also reportedly in attendance.

L.A. Police Department officials sent out a cryptic advisory on Friday warning of possible “First Amendment” activities.

The LAPD is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days. In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 8, 2023

As he ramps up his 2024 re-election campaign, Biden is seeing widespread defection from young, woke Democrats who oppose his stance on Israel and its military response to the October 7 massacre carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization.

As Breitbart News reported, Muslim American leaders from swing states have launched the #AbandonBiden campaign, vowing to defeat Biden in 2024 due to his unwillingness to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A recent NBC News poll showed a stunning 70 percent of voters ages 18 to 34 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war.

Biden’s approval numbers recently hit a record low, with his approval rating in November cratering to 37 percent, down two points since October and the lowest since he assumed office in 2021.

