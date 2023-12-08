Joe Biden Turns to Hollywood Elite for Fundraiser as Job Approval Craters to Lowest of Presidency

President Joe Biden is going hat-in-hand to Hollywood to raise money for his 2024 re-election campaign just as a new poll shows his job approval cratering to the lowest level of his presidency.

On Friday, Joe Biden will rub elbows with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and Shonda Rhimes, who are among those co-hosting a glitzy Los Angeles party where Hollywood big shots will rain money on the 81-year-old president.

Other co-hosts will include former Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos and mega-producer Peter Chernin. Tickets will go for as much as $500,000. For a cool $25,000, you will get access to a photo line.

The shindig will be the first major Hollywood fundraiser for Biden since the end of the writers and actors strikes.

Hollywood is revving up its Biden fundraising machine as the president’s approval numbers are sinking to embarrassingly low levels.

As Breitbart News reported, a new CNN poll shows that Biden’s approval rating sank to its lowest level of his presidency in November.

Biden’s approval rating in November was 37 percent, down two points since October and the lowest since he assumed office in 2021.

Hollywood celebrities and executives served as major boosters for Biden in 2020. Mega-donors included Disney’s Bob Iger, Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and Barbra Streisand. The late Norman Lear also gave generously to the Democrat ticket.

Jeffrey Katzeberg is heading up Biden’s re-election effort, with the former Disney boss having pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular president will need to win re-election in 2024.

