Steven Spielberg Documenting Survivor Testimony of Hamas October 7 Atrocities as ‘Powerful Tool to Counter Antisemitism’

Schindler’s List director Steven Spielberg is reportedly going to document survivors testimony to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel as a “powerful tool to counter antisemitism.”

Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, a Holocaust visual history archive, is currently working on collecting video testimonies of survivors of Hamas’ latest terror attack in Israel as “an effort to ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate,” according to a report by Ynetnews.

On Friday, the legendary director announced he is that he is planning to produce a documentary project of testimonies from the October 7 terrorist attack, which left more than 1,200 Israeli dead, as well as resulted in rapes and hundreds of kidnappings.

“I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime,” Spielberg said in a press release published by the USC Shoah Foundation.

The Shoah Foundation, which specializes in the Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection (CATT) initiative, is known to have worked with tens of thousands testimonies.

The director added that CATT’s testimonies from the October 7 Hamas attack will be “an effort to ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate.”

“Holocaust survivors are the most courageous and brave among us, and their accounts are a lasting testament to the resilience of the human spirit,” Spielberg said.

“Both initiatives — recording interviews with survivors of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimony — seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in the effort to preserve history and to work toward a world without antisemitism or hate of any kind We must remain united and steadfast in these efforts,” he added.

