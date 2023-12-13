A24’s ‘Civil War’ Trailer Stokes Fear of Insurrection Ahead of 2024: ’19 States Have Seceded,’ ‘Three-Term President’

A24 has released the first trailer for Alex Garland’s new movie Civil War, a political allegory that imagines a large-scale insurrection in which 19 states have seceded — including something called the “Florida Alliance.” Meanwhile, a “three-term president” is trying to hold together what remains of the United States.

“Empires fall,” the movie’s tagline says.

Civil War, which is set to open in cinemas April 26, stars Kirsten Dunst as a journalist who covers the armed conflicts breaking out over the country. (Journalists are apparently the good guys in this fantasy.)

“Everytime I’ve survived a war zone, I thought I was sending a warning home — don’t do this. But here we are,” she says.

Later, a voice warns that insurrectionist forces are closing in on Washington, D.C.

In another scene from the trailer, a guntoting militiaman (Jesse Plemons) ominously asks, “What kind of American are you?”

The movie also stars Narcos actor Wagner Moura, Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman.

On its official site, A24 describes the movie as “an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.”

Alex Garland is the British director of the zombie apocalypse movie 28 Days Later and the indie sci-fi dramas Sunshine and Never Let Me Go.

