Watch: Actor Christian Keyes Claims Hollywood Power Players Offered Money for Sex

Actor Christian Keyes, who played Nathan on The Boys, has claimed that Hollywood power players offered him money for sex. He did not say who.

The actor revealed this shocking testimony on his Instagram Live wherein he expressed trepidation about going public with the truth, adding that people “deify” some of these alleged people.

Speaking cryptically, Keyes said he wanted to speak about his experience with sexual harassment, noting that men need to speak up about their traumas as well. Without saying whom, Keyes said that someone quite powerful has been sexually harassing him for years.

“He is claiming that he has multiple Black men on the payroll and that they had to show up when he requested them to be there,” he said. “Clearly, that’s why it felt like it was okay for him to say these things to me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C05tvAtsw0D/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Keyes talked about the pain of trying to forgive this powerful man and move on.

“It happens. It’s not just women that have to deal with this; it happens to men sometimes. It will be men tempting men,” Keyes said.

Keyes said that he made many social media posts over the years about “taking the scenic route” to express that his career would be skyrocketing if he had taken the men up on their offers.

“I was broke as fuck. I am telling you, I would have loved that 100 grand, but I wasn’t going to sell my soul,” he said.

In one particularly troubling incident, Keyes said a certain power player tried sexually assaulting him as he slept in a guest bedroom following a party.

“I’m gone because I’m four, five Hennessys deep and this dude tries to climb into bed with [me],” said Keyes.

Keyes said he pushed the man out of bed and though the man appeared apologetic, he allegedly tried to grab his genitals when offering a handshake.

“You go to shake his hand on the way out and he tries to grab your dick,” Keyes recalled. “He tries to shake and grab your equipment and you spazz even more.”

“At that point, my only regret is not breaking multiple bones in this person’s face,” he said.

Keyes said he started carrying a pen or a key chain recorder in 2005 to document harassment because “most predators check your phone.”

“Once the sexual harassment started, I was like, I need to protect me because I am saying ‘No!’ and I don’t want this person as powerful as they are to try and get in the way of my work,” he said.

Keyes did not feel it was the appropriate time to name these individuals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C05tvAtsw0D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.