Country singer Jelly Roll is helping make Christmas bright for needy children in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Saturday he drove a tractor-trailer stuffed with toys to a charity called the Last Minute Toy Store that will distribute the presents to families in need, Fox 17 reported.

The organization has partnered with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to bless community members, and Jelly Roll also wanted to participate.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall wrote in a social media post Saturday that he had met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility where he “was once housed,” and noted that now the singer wants to “give back.”

“Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!” he continued.

I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility he was once housed. Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success… Posted by Daron Hall Nashville Sheriff on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Social media users praised the singer for his help, one person writing, “Thank you Jelly Roll. My grandchildren benefitted from your kindness.”

“So glad his music has allowed him to put the spotlight on the huge heart he has!! Such a great person! Thank you Jelly Roll,” another person commented, while someone else said, “He’s an amazing soul. Always has been.”

The Last Minute Toy Store said this year it has broken records by making Christmas a dream come true for more than 6,900 children. The feat was accomplished with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers.

“If your family has come upon hard times in 2023 due to unemployment, family crisis/trauma, debilitating illness or not being able to provide Christmas and pay the bills, then LMtS is here to help!” the charity’s site reads.

In a social media post Saturday, the organization shared images of volunteers, with some standing in front of Jelly Roll’s trailer:

Thank you to 101st Airborne, 2nd Combat Brigade (Strike) for many years of serving and volunteering in Nashville at… Posted by The Last Minute Toy Store on Saturday, December 16, 2023

“Thank you to 101st Airborne, 2nd Combat Brigade (Strike) for many years of serving and volunteering in Nashville at LMTS. ‘If you want it done, call the 101,'” the post said.

