Report: Musicians for Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway Being Targeted for Violent Assault

In crime-ridden, Democrat-controlled New York, not even Disney’s family-friendly The Lion King is safe from violence.

Musicians for the long-running Broadway musical The Lion King are being targeted for violent assault outside the stagedoor to the Minkskoff Theater, according to a New York Post report.

In one horrific incident, a violinist for the show was reportedly assaulted by a 34-year-old man with 15 prior arrests. The violinist had her wrist broken in ten places. After this 16th arrest, the alleged assailant was charged with felony assault and released without bail.

Security camera footage shows the victim on the ground holding her wrist while the alleged suspect flees.

Another incident saw a different violinist targeted twice in the past year by robbers near the theater. One thief tried to seize the instrument strapped to his back, according to the American Federation of Musicians Local 802, which represents Broadway instrumentalists.

Disney’s Aladdin has also experienced violence.

In March, an assailant reportedly struck a substitute drummer in the head as he was heading inside the New Amsterdam Theater to perform that evening.

“It seemed like a ‘knock out game’ kind of thing,” the 62-year-old musician told The Post. “He hit me as hard as he could when I wasn’t looking, and ran away.”

The drummer still managed to play that night, but a few days later, he began slurring his speech and couldn’t walk straight.

He went to the hospital was diagnosed with a concussion. He hasn’t played on Broadway since.

“I’ve been playing drums in that area since 1978, doing Broadway stuff since 1990. I’ve never ever been assaulted. Ever,” he told the newspaper.

NYPD data show that felony assaults in New York’s Midtown South Precinct have more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic times, skyrocketing to 456 attacks through December 10 of this year, compared to just 213 for all of 2019, the Post reported.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent study found that more than 72 percent of New York City violent-crime suspects who are freed without bail go on to commit more crimes.

