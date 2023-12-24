Obama-Produced Netflix Cartoon ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ Shows Children Planning and Attending Gay Wedding

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are being slammed on social media for producing a Netflix cartoon for preschoolers that featured young children attending a gay wedding.

The popular X/Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted a video pointing out that an episode of Netflix’s Ada Twist, Scientist “showcases young students coming together to set up and celebrate their teacher’s gay wedding.”

“This is aimed at preschoolers,” Libs of TikTok said. “Barack and Michelle Obama are the executive producers.”

Watch Below:

“Received this from a parent who let her kids watch it as it’s a popular show and she says she was shocked and horrified to see this and wouldn’t let her children watch it anymore,” Libs of TikTok added. “This is supposed to be a show about science!”

In the clip from Season 4, Episode 11’s “Blue River Wedding,” an adult character describes the union of two men, “Sensei Dave” and “Jiu Jitsu Joe,” as “the wedding of the year.” A young girl leads her entourage around, barking out demands and acting as their wedding planner. One of the grooms thanks the children “for making our special day happen.”

A later section of the episode shows the children watching the ceremony, awwing and cheering as the two men hug and kiss.

Social media users quickly took to the comment section to express their dismay.

“I’m gay. This propagandizing at children needs to stop,” one individual reacted. “I bet the writer thinks she’s an ~ally~ but she’s not helping us, quite the opposite in fact. Gay stuff does not need to be in children’s media! Stop it!”

“Of course it’s being made by the Obamas,” another commented.

“Your kids are being indoctrinated,” actress and education freedom advocate Sam Sorbo wrote.

“Yes. They do target children,” New Zealand politician Elliot Ikilei reacted.

“Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, is one of the heaviest Democratic liberal donors,” a third said. “Partnering with the Obamas to push this should come as no surprise if you follow the Democratic money trail.”

“What a nasty combination of indoctrination and grooming,” another chimed in.

“Leave the kids alone,” another demanded.

“I’m won’t let my 8 year old watch Netflix unaccompanied,” another wrote. “No one should be leaving a preschooler alone with Netflix.”

Ada Twist, Scientist is an animated series targeted at preschoolers, based on a 2016 picture book. It has run for four seasons with 41 episodes since premiering in 2021.

“When a tornado touches down on the day of Sensei Dave and Jiu Jitsu Joe’s wedding, the gang must think up a way for all of the guests to safely gather,” the streamer’s synopsis of the episode in question reads.

Ada Twist, Scientist is executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama via their company Higher Ground Productions.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.