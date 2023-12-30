‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Slam Sexual Assault Survivor Activists Who ‘Refuse to Believe’ October 7 Hamas Attacks

Hollywood star David Schwimmer, who is best known for playing Ross in Friends, has publicly called out rising antisemitism among sexual assault survivor activists, saying many still “refuse to believe” the Hamas terrorists engaged in sexual violence against women during the October 7 attacks.

David Schwimmer said their denial is because Hamas’ victims are Jewish. The actor has served on the board of The Rape Foundation — a non-profit for victims of sexual assault and abuse — for nearly two decades.

“Where is their outrage?” he wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “In the weeks and months that followed, it became clear that their activism, their advocacy, is conditional.”

“They’ll fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they’re Jewish.”

Schwimmer shared a recent New York Times article confirming that Hamas used rape, mutilation, and other forms of sexual violence against women during the October 7 attacks.

Before the Times‘ investigation, Breitbart News reported on rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 — particularly from eyewitnesses who survived the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were murdered.

But many on the left continued to refuse to believe that Hamas used sexual violence against women.

David Schwimmer is the latest Hollywood celebrity to call out the surge in antisemitism following the October 7 attacks.

Other stars include Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

