Video: Green Day Changes ‘American Idiot’ Lyrics to Bash Trump’s ‘MAGA Agenda’ Live on ABC’s New Year’s Eve Show

Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer for the band Green Day, insulted tens of millions of Trump supporters during his performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Eve on ABC, by likening them to rednecks.

The band performed their song “American Idiot” on Sunday evening, but changed the lyrics at a crucial point.

“I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” sang Billie Joe Armstrong, instead of the song’s actual line, “I’m not part of a redneck agenda.”

Watch below:

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics in “American Idiot” to sing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” during the band’s performance on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. This is a strong reminder that 2024 is an election year. Activism will… pic.twitter.com/OorniSDoLr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 1, 2024

This is hardly the first time Armstrong has publicly expressed his dislike of former President Donald Trump.

The rocker compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. He also called for the impeachment of President Trump in 2018, in response to a Trump tweet attacking Kim Jong Un.

In November 2016, during a performance at the American Music Awards, Green Day chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” from the stage.

Last year, Armstrong declared “fuck America” before adding he was “renouncing his citizenship” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com