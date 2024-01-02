Video: ‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Comforts Daughter After Being Attacked by Bikers in Hollywood

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was the subject of a vicious group assault in Hollywood on Sunday, with the attack all caught on video.

TMZ reports the incident began when a biker — part of a large group cruising the City of Angels — hit the actor’s car while weaving through traffic.

In the video, Ziering can be seen stepping out of his car and taking a swing at the offender as he remonstrated with him, before a large group turns on him to launch a massive, all-in brawl.

As the melee crossed over the street the public watched on – some capturing action video on phones they held aloft – but not a single person stepped in to help ward off the attackers.

In the moments after the public attack Ziering, 59, can be seen comforting his 10-year-old daughter left distraught by the incident.

TMZ reports the assailants fled the area moments later — though law enforcement is aware of the situation and investigating.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to his Instagram on Monday to share details of the “alarming incident” and update fans on the status of his daughter who was seated in his car at the time of the altercation.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation,” he began.

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering added on Instagram.

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.