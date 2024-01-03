‘Sound of Freedom’ Vanquishes Taylor Swift to Land in Top Ten at Domestic Box Office for 2023

In the battle at the domestic box office, Sound of Freedom vanquished Taylor Swift to become one the top ten grossing movies of 2023.

Sound of Freedom, which was praised by former President Donald Trump, brought in $184.2 million to land the No. 10 spot on the list while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour fell behind at $179.6 million.

The final tally, which was calculated by BoxOfficeMojo.com, covers ticket sales during the calendar year 2023 regardless of a movie’s date of release — which explains why Avatar: The Way of Water landed the No. 7 spot despite being released in late 2022.

Sound of Freedom was the sleeper hit of the year, overcoming a limited promotional budget and a hostile mainstream news media to become a word-of-mouth must-see. Based on the life of Tim Ballard, the movie explores the world of human sex trafficking, focusing on Ballard’s efforts to rescue children who have been kidnapped into international pedophile rings.

Starring The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel, Sound of Freedom is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, where it currently ranks among the top five most-streamed movies.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump hosted a special screening of the movie at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July. The former president called it a “great movie” and “an incredible inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s concert movie received a ringing endorsement from China’s Communist dictators, who called it “spectacular” while praising the leftist singer’s “unique appeal.”

