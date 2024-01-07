Left-wing actor Mark Ruffalo was caught this week sharing doctored, AI-generated images of former President Donald Trump as a passenger headed to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedo island. Days later, he admitted they were fake images, yet instead of taking full accountability for his gullibility, the Disney-Marvel star blamed Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter/X.

On January 4, Ruffalo shared and commented on a post by left-winger Denise D. Wheeler who had posted the fake, AI-generated images of a younger Donald Trump surrounded by young girls in a plane.

Ruffalo was filled with disgust for what he thought were real images of Trump on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” jet.

“Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s ‘Fantasy Island’ with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far,” he wrote.

But several users pointed out that the images of Trump and the girls is fake, created by an artificial intelligence computer program — eventually resulting in a “Community Notes” fact-check attached to the actor’s missive.

Several days later, Ruffalo posted again about the images and admitted that they were fake.

But instead of just confessing that he was taken in and fooled, Ruffalo lashed out at Elon Musk, instead — blaming Musk for the AI fakes because Musk does not censor right-wing accounts as heavily as platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

“Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes,” Ruffalo stated. “The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.”

Many X/Twitter users, though, were far from satisfied with Ruffalo’s non-apology and his attempt to blame everyone else for his own dissemination of disinformation.

Mark Ruffalo shared lies about Trump because in reality it was Democrats like Bill Clinton who were the ones with Epstein who took advantage of underage girls. Now Ruffalo is blaming his lies on Musk and . Democrats never take responsibility for their own actions. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2024

YOU were spreading disinformation. Just admit it and move on.. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) January 6, 2024

Does it register at all, Mark, that YOU are the source of the disinformation you’re decrying? I dont even like these mofos, but man, it wasn’t Elon Musk that did this. It was YOU. — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) January 6, 2024

It’s Musks fault that you posted AI generated fakes? What next, it’s his fault you made “In the Cut” ? — Just me (@luongo_stephen) January 7, 2024

