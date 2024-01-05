Disney Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Fake AI-Generated Trump ‘Epstein Island’ Images — Gets Slammed

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has spread fake, AI-generated images with his 8.2 million X followers of former President Donald Trump that falsely depict Trump on an airplane “headed to Epstein Island.”

Ruffalo, who has played the Hulk in multiple Disney Marvel blockbuster movies, shared the images Thursday from a pro-Biden account on X, formerly Twitter. The AI generated images show Trump posing with a group of young blonde females.

As of Friday morning, there has been no Community Notes correction attached to either Ruffalo’s post or the original post.

Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s “Fantasy Island” with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far. https://t.co/e0IWT1lnCZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2024

Numerous commenters have slammed Ruffalo, pointing out the images are clearly fake.

The fake images come as former President Bill Clinton’s name has appeared repeatedly in documents released this week regarding the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In one unsealed deposition, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told one of his victims that Bill Clinton likes girls “young.”

This isn’t the first time Mark Ruffalo has fallen for a hoax designed to hurt Trump.

Last year, he was one of several Hollywood celebrities who spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited accusations that then-President Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

