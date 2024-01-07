Singer Michael Bolton Treated for Brain Tumor

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has announced on social media that he was treated for brain tumor last month.

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” Bolton posted Friday.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he added. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years.”

The 70-year-old Grammy-winner released two albums — Spark of Light and Christmas Time — in 2023.

He is best known for his hits “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “How Can We Be Lovers,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Time, Love and Tenderness” and “Said I Loved You But I Lied.”