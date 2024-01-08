Fashion Notes: 10 Best and Worst Dressed from the 2024 Golden Globes

John Binder

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season last night and you know what that means — Fashion Notes is here to detail who got it right and who needs to fire their stylist. Let’s get started!

Best Dressed: Jeremy Allen White in Atelier Calvin Klein

This “minimalist luxury” double-breasted tuxedo suit, as the designers at Calvin Klein called it, is a relaxed yet rich take on the traditional tuxedo. The draped satin shirt, wider high-waisted trousers, and large lapel help kick the skinny suit right to the fashion curb.

Jeremy Allen White attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Worst Dressed: Rosamund Pike in Dior Haute Couture

All could have been fabulous for Rosamund Pike in this Dior Haute Couture frock that harkens back to the fashion house’s revolutionary 1940s era. And then she decided to put a lace apple on her head.

That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Rosamund Pike arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Rosamund Pike arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Best Dressed: Ayo Edebiri in Prada 

This satin Prada number on Ayo Edebiri was one of the best of the evening, mainly for its vibrant color that outdid the other red dresses on the carpet. The voile drape detail on the back and matching satin heels are all this ensemble needs to be utterly delicious.

Sometimes all you need is a great color in the perfect silhouette.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Worst Dressed: Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé 

Meanwhile, here’s how not to do red.

This custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk cut-out top with embroidered flowers and a severely asymmetrical skirt with a preposterous level of tulle is so ridiculously overcomplicated and swallows up Selena’s petite frame.

A dress off the rack from the mall, I guarantee it, would’ve worked better.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Selena Gomez arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Best Dressed: Margot Robbie in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé

It’s not like Margot Robbie arrived in the most elegant gown in this custom Giorgio Armani Privé piece. But I just had to land her on my best-dressed list because of the playfulness that she has brought to red carpets by larping Barbie.

In this Barbie number, Margot channels Barbie Superstar a la 1977. Is it approaching tacky? Of course! But who else could pull this off?

Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Margot Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Worst Dressed: Billie Eilish in Willy Chavarria 

Two words: Clown car.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Best Dressed: Amanda Seyfried in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé 

For such a regal look, there’s a punk quality to Amanda Seyfried’s custom Giorgio Armani Privé black velvet gown. The studded bow detail at the neckline, beautifully draped skirt, and clashing punk rock purple eyes make this one of the best of the evening.

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Worst Dressed: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

It’s not that JLaw looks her worst. Sometimes getting on the worst dressed list is as simple as — the dress just does nothing for the starlet wearing it. This is one of those cases.

The bodice of this velvet gown from Dior Haute Couture has a strange fit and its skirt’s drape doesn’t help in any way. Then there’s the slicked-to-one-side hair, the severity of which is jarring.

Not even Jennifer’s Tiffany & Co. jewels can make up for this missed chance at a Golden Globes knockout.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Best Dressed: Reese Witherspoon in Monique Lhuillier 

Reese Witherspoon so rarely gets it wrong, I wasn’t surprised she landed on my best-dressed list yet again. In this velvet Monique Lhuillier dress, Witherspoon takes us back to the early aughts with the most subtle touch of pink, effortless hair, and jewels fit for the Royal family’s diamonds collection.

Having a no fuss attitude about dressing goes a long way.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Reese Witherspoon attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Worst Dressed: Greta Lee in Custom Loewe

This look is proof that it doesn’t matter how custom and made-to-order your ensemble is, a bath towel tied in a knot is still just a bath towel tied in a knot. My six-year-old self could have designed this — and fitted it better!

Greta Lee arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Greta Lee attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

