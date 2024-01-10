Food Network Star Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Charged with Felony Burglary, Strangulation

Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, who has appeared on several Food Network shows, has been arrested in Kentucky and charged with a pair of felonies, including strangulation and burglary, along with several misdemeanor offenses.

Ferguson was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 9 and accused of illegally entering a woman’s home and strangling her in a physical attack, according to WHAS-TV.

Jail records indicate that Ferguson was booked into the Metro Corrections facility at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police report claims that the TV chef entered the woman’s home, caused damage to walls and belongings, then strangled the woman and threatened to kill her.

The woman says she lost consciousness during the attack and when she awoke she found that Ferguson had undressed her. She says he warned her that she belonged to him and no one else.

Officials also say that Ferguson stole the woman’s credit cards and ID before he left the premises.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later entered an order of protection against the TV personality.

Details about the pair’s relationship or any motivations for the attack have not been made public.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on Jan. 10 and bond was set at $10,000.

The suspect has appeared in several episodes of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions, and season two of his Food Network series SuperChef: Grudge Match began last month.

His two Louisville restaurants, “Tha Drippin’ Crab,” and “SuperChefs” have both gone out of business.

Ferguson is next set to appear in court on Jan. 18.

