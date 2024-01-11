Actor Clifton Duncan Blasts ‘Diversity Hiring’ as an ‘Insult to Any Minority’

Actor Clifton Duncan is earning plaudits for standing up against “diversity hiring” after saying it is an “insult” to minorities and hollows out their achievements.

The actor known for parts in serial TV shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, Flesh and Bone, The Good Fight, and others, jumped to his X account to address the issue with a story about how he felt when a friend asked him if woke set asides and quotas have helped him in his acting career.

Duncan pointed out that the nagging feeling that a minority only got where he is because of “diversity” policies is very discouraging.

I earned my MFA from the finest acting conservatory in the US. Only 2% of applicants make it in. Some of my incredibly gifted classmates auditioned multiple times to get in. I got in on my 1st go. I secured a great agent and was taking meetings with major casting directors… — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 11, 2024

“That uncertainty gets to the heart of my issue with diversity hiring,” he wrote in his Jan. 10 post.

“On one hand, I’m certain I benefited due to my skin color. It’s nice that people were looking to boost minorities like me,” Duncan continued. “On the other hand, people of all races have been in my corner since I was 16—long before ‘Wokeness’ emerged. Everyone predicted I had a long career ahead of me, and I fulfilled that promise.”

Duncan’s first acting credit came in 2009 when he was a teen, but he began his acting career in earnest in 2011 on TV and has also performed on stage.

The actor went on, writing, “And that’s why I reject ‘Diversity’ hiring: I never needed it. It’s an insult to any minority with a shred of self-respect. It casts a shadow over all I’ve done, because I’m not sure how much of my success is due to me, and how much is due to white guilt.”

Duncan concluded ripping “diversity” practices to shreds saying that he got where he is through talent and hard work and he never needed DEI.

SOME of us don’t need a bunch of “Progressive” assholes to condescend to us, trying to fix what was never broken. SOME of us know exactly what we bring to the table, and know our value. SOME of us actually strive for excellence, and prefer to shine on our own merits.

He also flamed those who say he isn’t black enough because he rejects “woke.”

“In this era if you think you need DEI to succeed, the problem isn’t ‘the system’, the problem isn’t ‘yt pipo.'”

“The problem is you,” he said pointedly.

The post even brought praise from X chief Elon Musk, who replied, “Well said.”

Well said — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2024

Musk recently engaged in an attack on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices during a spirited exchange with left-wing NBA owner Mark Cuban who engaged in a series of desperate attempts to justify implementing DEI policies in his businesses.

