Actress Amy Sedaris Falls on Stage at National Board of Review Awards Ceremony

Elf actress Amy Sedaris fell while on stage during the National Board of Review Awards Gala Thursday night in New York City.

The 62-year-old actress and comedian appeared very excited about presenting Paul Giamatti with the Best Actor award for his role in The Holdovers, but she ended up on the floor shortly after handing him the trophy.

Sedaris appeared to stumble and fall as she headed backstage after giving Giamatti his award.

Noticing this, the Billions star rushed to help her, only to realize that the fall was not serious.

Giamatti returned to the podium to deliver his speech. Sedaris playfully remained on the floor as he spoke, and the Sideways star jokingly worked in a reference to her wipeout, making the audience of celebrities burst into laughter.

The National Board of Review posted a few photos from the moment to its Instagram account, writing in the caption of the post, “NBR Best Actor winner Paul Giamatti literally floored presenter Amy Sedaris with his nuanced comic performance in Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS!”

