Pentagon Denies Taylor Swift Is an Asset for Government Psyops

His allegation came with a clip from a 2019 conference organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, where a presenter appears to name Taylor Swift merely as an example of a powerful influencer, further enhancing her previous efforts to make herself known beyond entertainment and in politics.

Democrat Party activist Taylor Swift erupted on President Donald Trump in a wild Twitter rant, accusing him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" and warning "we will vote you out in November." https://t.co/vxDylrpBLZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 29, 2020

“It’s real. The Pentagon psy-op unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online,” Watters said.

Well, maybe not, as Politico points out.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh pushed back against Watters claim, referencing one of the left-wing singer’s big hits by saying in a statement, “as for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”

“But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” Singh added, highlighting a Swift song by telling Congress “I Wish You Would” grant the administration its supplemental budget request.