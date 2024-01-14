Pentagon Denies Taylor Swift Is an Asset for Government Psyops

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
If you think the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit once floated the notion of turning singer Taylor Swift into an asset for psyops then you’d be wrong. No less an authority than the U.S. Department of Defense says so.

The official denial came after Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested this week pop star Swift could be “a front for a covert political agenda.”

Politico reports during his show Jesse Watters Primetime, the host told viewers, “around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset.”

