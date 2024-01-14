Pentagon Denies Taylor Swift Is an Asset for Government Psyops

If you think the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit once floated the notion of turning singer Taylor Swift into an asset for psyops then you’d be wrong. No less an authority than the U.S. Department of Defense says so.
The official denial came after Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested this week pop star Swift could be “a front for a covert political agenda.”
Politico reports during his show Jesse Watters Primetime, the host told viewers, “around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset.”
His allegation came with a clip from a 2019 conference organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, where a presenter appears to name Taylor Swift merely as an example of a powerful influencer, further enhancing her previous efforts to make herself known beyond entertainment and in politics.
“It’s real. The Pentagon psy-op unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online,” Watters said.
Well, maybe not, as Politico points out.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh pushed back against Watters claim, referencing one of the left-wing singer’s big hits by saying in a statement, “as for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”
“But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” Singh added, highlighting a Swift song by telling Congress “I Wish You Would” grant the administration its supplemental budget request.
