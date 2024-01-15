Chris Pratt Celebrates Hitting Day 221 of ‘Bible in a Year’ Podcast: ‘Great Job Mark Wahlberg’

Actor Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World fame revealed on Instagram that he listens to Father Mike Schmitz’s “Bible in a Year” podcast and has already reached day 221 in the cycle.

The “Bible in a Year,” produced by Ascension Press, is featured on the Hallow prayer app, known as the number one prayer app in the world.

“Here’s what I was listening to on my run portion Bible in a Year Podcast,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “Have loved using the Hallow App! What a great job, Mark Wahlberg!”

Pratt gave a shout-out to fellow actor Mark Wahlberg, a Catholic, who partnered with the Hallow app to create content for it. The Hallow app was created in 2018 by Notre Dame graduate and former atheist Alex Jones.

Pratt admitted he probably won’t finish the podcast in a year, but maybe in a year and a half.

“It’ll probably be more like Bible in a year and a half but I’m doing my best,” he wrote.

The Bible in a Year podcast covers the entire Bible in 365 episodes, according to the Ascension Press website. It follows a reading plan rooted in The Bible Timeline, an approach to understanding salvation history developed by Biblical scholar Jeff Cavins.

Father Mike Schmitz serves as Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and as Chaplain for the Newman Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

For his part, Chris Pratt has used his platform as a celebrity actor to witness to his Christian faith.

While accepting the 2018 Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Pratt told his millennial viewers “God is real,” they have a soul, and they have to take care of it.

“This being the generation award I am going to cut to the chase and speak to you, the next generation. I accept the responsibility as your elder, so listen up,” Pratt said, before offering a 9-point plan for today’s youth.

Number six, for instance, said: “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

Number eight: “Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome