Hollywood Mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg Campaigns in Iowa as Biden’s Poll Numbers Crater

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg traveled to Iowa this week to conduct damage control for President Joe Biden, whose poll numbers continue to crater amid widespread unpopularity on both sides of the aisle.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as the 81-year-old Biden’s re-election co-chair, was in Des Moines on Monday where he sought to shift the media narrative away from former President Donald Trump by announcing that Biden’s campaign raised $97 million in the final three months of 2023.

“At this moment, on the fundraising side, Joe Biden is kicking butt. You couldn’t ask for a better outcome; you couldn’t ask for more momentum,” Katzenberg said during an appearance Monday on Morning Joe on MSNBC.

Biden’s campaign recently received an infusion of Hollywood cash thanks to a Los Angeles fundraiser that the president attended in December. The ritzy shindig featured donations from Biden stalwarts Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and Shonda Rhimes, as well as former Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos and mega-producer Peter Chernin.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrat organizers said they have a total of $117 million on hand, a sum from four entities — Biden’s campaign, his two joint fundraising committees, and the Democratic National Committee.

This week, Katzenberg appeared in Iowa with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) where they attempted to steal some of the media attention away from Trump.

During one press conference, Katzenberg dodged a reporter’s question about Democrats’ unprecedented efforts to kick Trump off the ballot in Colorado and Maine.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is a former Disney boss, has pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular Biden will need to win re-election in 2024.

Recent polls show Biden’s popularity continuing to plummet.

As Breitbart News reported, he holds the worst net approval rating in presidential history at this time in office — 1,080 days into his tenure.

