Biden-Harris Campaign Claims 2024 War Chest Is Largest of Any Democratic Candidate in History

The Biden-Harris reelection effort is not running out of cash anytime soon. That was the claim Monday when party organizers boasted they had $117 million on hand, making it the largest sum for any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the race.

The Hill reports the president and vice president’s 2024 campaign team said it raised more than $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The total includes fundraising efforts by the campaign, joint fundraising committees and the Democratic National Committee. The report sets out:

In the third quarter of 2023, the Biden-Harris campaign announced it raised more than $71 million and had nearly $91 million cash on hand. The team raised more than $72 million in the second quarter of last year, with $77 million cash.

The campaign stressed grassroots fundraising efforts in the fourth quarter contributed to the haul and applauded the historic achievement, the report continues.

“This historic haul — proudly powered by strong and growing grassroots enthusiasm—sends a clear message: the Team Biden-Harris coalition knows the stakes of this election and is ready to win this November,” Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Biden-Harris campaign manager, said in a statement announcing the numbers as seen by The Hill.

“Across our coalition, we are seeing early, sustained support that is helping us scale our growing operation across the country and take our message to the communities that will determine this election,” Chavez added.

The amount represents the sum total of four entities: Biden’s campaign, his two joint fundraising committees and the Democratic National Committee.

The Biden-Harris campaign said 97 percent of donations in the fourth quarter were less than $200, for an average of $41.88.

Since the campaign’s launch, aides said, almost one million supporters have made contributions, for more than 2.3 million total contributions, The Hill report concluded.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s increasingly likely rival in the race for president, is yet to announce how much he raised throughout the last quarter.