Barbra Streisand Calls Trump a ‘Climate Denier’ After She Once Flew Her Dogs to London for Concert

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand is once again attacking former President Donald Trump, calling him a “climate denier” who refuses to see what’s happening to the world due to the burning of fossil fuels.

Streisand knows something about burning fossil fuels — she is known to travel by private jets and once flew her three dogs from California to London roundtrip so they could watch her perform in a concert.

On Friday, Barbra Streisand fired off her latest social media salvo against the likely 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

“Trump was always a climate denier,” she wrote in an X post. “But any intelligent person sees what’s happening in the world—violent storms, droughts, and fires that come from burning fossil fuels!”

In 2019, Streisand had her three dogs Miss Scarlet, Miss Violet, and Fanny flown from Los Angeles to London to watch her perform in a concert in Hyde Park.

The singer even brought the dogs on stage with her during the outdoor performance.

Streisand — who lives in a massive Malibu estate with her husband, actor James Brolin — has been known to fly private jets while touring and attending glitzy celebrity affairs.

Her former dog Samantha reportedly bit a flight attendant during a private jet trip in 2015. The incident occurred aboard billionaire pal Ron Perelman’s Gulfstream, which was transporting Streisand and her entourage from New York to Washington, D.C.

Barbra Streisand’s carbon spewing habits haven’t stopped her from promoting climate change activism. She posts climate-themed messages on social media and has even funded a climate-change research center at UCLA in 2021.

Due to climate change, we are seeing in real time the mass extinction of animals. From a rise in diseases to extreme droughts or floods, we are running out of time to stop a climate disaster. https://t.co/Z8CcxRqOIu — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 26, 2023

More recently, Streisand has indicated that she will leave the U.S. if Trump is re-elected in November, saying she “can’t live in this country” if Trump is president again.

Streisand has been busy in the past couple of months promoting her memoir, My Name Is Barbra. But despite numerous media interviews, she is have trouble convincing people to buy the 1,000-page book, with sales falling far short of blockbuster status.

