Barbra Streisand’s Memoir Flopping, Has Sold Only 212,000 Copies

Despite heavy promotion by Babs herself, Barbra Streisand’s memoir My Name Is Barbra is flopping with readers, having reportedly sold 212,000 copies since its release in November.

The figure pales in comparison to other recent blockbuster memoirs from Prince Harry and Britney Spears, whose books have each sold more than four times as many copies.

Barbra Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra, which retails at $47, has sold about 212,000 copies since its release on November 7, according to a report from Publishers Weekly. That puts it way out of the publication’s top 25 bestsellers for the year.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has sold 1.2 million copies, though it was released in January of last year. However, Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me was released less than a month before Streisand’s and has sold 908,000 copies.

The disappointing sales results for Streisand’s book comes after the star embarked on an unprecedented media tour to promote the volume.

The 81-year-old Hollywood star sat down with numerous outlets and even allowed journalists into her palatial Malibu estate, including her underground shopping mall.

My Name Is Barbra, which weighs in at nearly 1,000 pages, gets unabashedly political in certain passages.

Streisand describes former President Donald Trump as “completely unfit” to be commander in chief while simultaneously praising her friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple.”

The two-time Oscar-winning star is a lifelong Democrat who endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. In 2021, she publicly praised Biden for “his honesty, his integrity,” and his “love of facts” — despite a long list of lies and false statements he has made both before and since taking office.

Streisand continues to push for Biden heading into the 2024 presidential election.

She recently said she “can’t live in this country” if Trump is reelected, adding that she thinks Biden has “done a good job,” despite a crushing economic conditions for American families and wars breaking out around the world.

