Taylor Swift is about to get the “Bills Mafia” treatment.

Ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, fans in Buffalo are preparing for the expected arrival of mega pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has been a cringe-worthy presence at games throughout the season.

And in typical Bills Mafia fashion, the welcome wagon is going to be rough.

“Taylor is getting the mafia treatment,” one fan posted to X.

On a Facebook page dedicated to Bills fandom, one person promised to “Make Taylor Swift cry,” according to a report from the Kansas City Star.

Some fans are encouraging spectators at the game to boo Swift.

Dear Billsmafia plz boo the hell out of Taylor Swift and beat those Cheifs. Thank you. @BuffaloFAMbase @BuffaloBillsPR — Ronnie Simpson (@RonnieS81396803) January 20, 2024

Other have posted memes depicting Swift switching sides.

A bakery in Buffalo even created a Taylor Swift-themed cookie cake with a warning written in icing, “Welcome to New York. Buffalo’s been waitin’ for you,” according to the Kansas City Star. (The message is a reference to Swift’s single “Welcome to New York.”)

As Breitbart News reported, the Pentagon recently denied that Taylor Swift is a government psy-op deployed to spread official propaganda to her millions of fans.

But it is true that Swift has used her stardom to promote left-wing political and social messages in recent years, including repeatedly bashing former President Donald Trump.

