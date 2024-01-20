‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s Son Dead at 39 from Overdose

One of the sons of Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison has died at 39 from an overdose, according to multiple reports.

Adam Harrison’s body was discovered Friday though it remains unclear exactly when and where he died, TMZ reported.

It also remains unclear what type of substances were involved in the overdose.

Police in Las Vegas told TMZ they are investigating the case.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Harrison’s family told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via a spokesperson.

On Friday, Rick Harrison posted a photo of himself and Adam on Instagram, writing, “You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

Adam was the second child of Rick Harrison and his former wife, Kim, and was the younger brother of Corey Harrison.

While both Rick and Corey appear on Pawn Stars, Adam Harrison was never featured on the long-running reality show on the History channel.

Adam worked at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop prior to the series’ 2009 premiere but has not recently worked at the pawn shop, TMZ reported.

Rick Harrison co-founded Gold & Silver with his father in 1989, and has run the operation ever since.

Pawn Stars first aired in 2009 and completed its 22nd season last year.

