‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s Son Dead at 39 from Overdose

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Rick Harrison from History's "Pawn Stars" television series attends Terry Fator's 10th anniversary show at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
David Ng

One of the sons of Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison has died at 39 from an overdose, according to multiple reports.

Adam Harrison’s body was discovered Friday though it remains unclear exactly when and where he died, TMZ reported.

It also remains unclear what type of substances were involved in the overdose.

Police in Las Vegas told TMZ  they are investigating the case.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Harrison’s family told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via a spokesperson.

On Friday, Rick Harrison posted a photo of himself and Adam on Instagram, writing, “You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

Adam was the second child of Rick Harrison and his former wife, Kim, and was the younger brother of Corey Harrison.

While both Rick and Corey appear on Pawn Stars, Adam Harrison was never featured on the long-running reality show on the History channel.

Adam worked at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop prior to the series’ 2009 premiere but has not recently worked at the pawn shop, TMZ reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 03: Television personality Rick Harrison from History’s “Pawn Stars” television series speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Ahern Manufacturing on November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump Jr. urged people to vote for his father during early voting, which ends on November 4 in the battleground state, and on Election Day November 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Rick Harrison co-founded Gold & Silver with his father in 1989, and has run the operation ever since.

Pawn Stars first aired in 2009 and completed its 22nd season last year.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.