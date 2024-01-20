Southwest Flight Attendant Goes Viral for Thinking Normal Passenger was Snoop Dogg

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s innocent mistake is going viral after she mistook an ordinary passenger for the famous rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Chrissy Lofton was excited to see a tall, slender man with long dreadlocks, a goatee, and sunglasses board her flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday.

A video recorded by the man’s cousin shows the stewardess asking the Snoop Dogg look-alike for a picture. He happily agrees and poses with her.

Another passenger also fell for the doppelganger, and asked to take photos with the man.

Lofton posted the photo on Instagram, with the caption: “I had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today. He is the sweetest.”

The picture shows how much the man truly does resemble the 52-year-old celebrity.

“The man’s cousin who took the video said they never corrected Lofton because they thought the situation was hilarious,” reported Fox 29.

The situation became so viral that even Snoop Dogg himself shared the woman’s post to his 84.6 million Instagram followers.

Lofton finally realized the mistake she made after being mocked online by thousands.

“That is Snoop cat,” one X user commented.

“Target brand Snoop,” another account wrote.

Speaking with the New York Post, Lofton still maintains that Snoop’s look-alike was sweet.

“I know he isn’t Snoop Dogg now, but I originally did think it was him, and he was so very sweet with a beautiful smile that lit up his whole face,” she said. “He may be a look-alike, but he was very much a gentleman and I’m still glad he was in my flight and left several people with a memorable flight.”