Actor Alec Baldwin listed his Hamptons mansion for sale just days before being indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge — reducing the asking price by more than $10 million compared to a failed sale attempt in 2022.

Baldwin had listed the 10-acre estate for sale shortly after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins — the cinematographer on a western film titled Rust, which Baldwin stars in and is producing — in October 2021, according to a listing noticed by entertainment sites and local media. For this second attempt, its asking price is $18,995,000.

While it is not considered atypical for a price drop like this to occur, experts say that Baldwin starring in the advertisement for his mansion might be a little unusual.

In a video ad for the estate, the 30 Rock star can be seen walking around his property, as well as the general neighborhood, recalling fond memories he has made while living in the community.

“Hey, I’m Alec Baldwin,” the Departed star begins in his ad. “I’ve had a home out here on the east end of Long Island since 1982. When I was younger, we’d come out here, and we’d sleep all morning and lay on the beach all day. When you’re young, this place is the best.”

“I bought this house back in 1995,” Baldwin said of his property for sale. “We’ve got about 10,000 square feet here. I fell in love with this place the moment I came here.”

Baldwin also noted that home used to be “the main family home” of the Potter family, which ran the Potter Farm.

“You just can’t get this out here anymore,” the actor said.

“The meadow in the front of my property is a reserve,” Baldwin added. “It’s a very, very low-density area, and I love coming here. I’m always happiest when I come here, and especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime, because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

The 10,000-square foot mansion was built in 1740 and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to real estate listings. Property records show the Glengarry Glen Ross star bought the plot in 1996 for $1.75 million.

Baldwin has reportedly tried to sell the property a few times over the past couple of years, dropping his asking price from $29 million to $25 million — and now most recently to under $20 million.

Around the time he last tried to sell the Hamptons estate, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria purchased a 50-acre retreat in Vermont.

