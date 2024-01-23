‘Star Trek’ Star Attacks Ron DeSantis as ‘Dumb Ass’ After Trump Endorsement

Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after the gov. ended his 2024 campaign for president and then endorsed former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

Cruz, who plays openly gay character Dr. Hugh Culber in the often panned rebooted Star Trek Paramount streaming series, blasted DeSantis as a “dumb ass” for endorsing Trump and for thinking it puts him in a position to run for president again in 2028.

“Of course Florida man, Ron, endorsed Dump Trump,” Cruz, a member of the radical group Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), spat on his X account — which is protected and not visible to most x users.

“Even his dumb ass know he’s going to lose BIGLY and in his delusional mind, it clears the way for him in 2028. These people aren’t serious,” the venomous actor added, according to The Messenger.

Despite his constant stream of harsh words for center right voters and Republican politicians, Cruz has waxed eloquent over how he was “bullied” as a teenager for being gay.

“I don’t even know what it was like not to be bullied,” he told Variety in July. “I was called f*g every day. It got to the point where I didn’t even hear it anymore.”

Apparently, his experiences being bullied growing up did not instill in him a capacity for sympathy for anyone who might have opposing viewpoints.

But with Cruz’s blind outrage at DeSantis, it is clear he doesn’t seem to grasp political realities and his hate for DeSantis blinds him to the fact that there is no reason why the Florida gov. couldn’t be considered a front runner for 2028, if he wants to take another shot at the White House. If not a front runner, then at lease eligible and qualified.

Indeed, Hillary Clinton is the perfect analogy. She lost badly in 2008, but was automatically considered a front runner in 2016 on the Democrat side. Her situation then is perfectly analogous to DeSantis’s position now, at least as far as any expectations for his suitability to run another campaign goes.

DeSantis pulled out of New Hampshire ahead of primary day in the Granite State and then quickly endorsed Donald Trump over rival Nikki Haley, saying, “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

Trump graciously accepted DeSantis’s support and celebrated bringing the Florida governor onboard, saying he is “very honored” to accept DeSantis’s endorsement.

Wilson Cruz’s X post is just more evidence that one does not go to a left-wing, C-list actor for cogent political analysis.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston