Gary Graham’s Daughter: ‘He Loved the Lord With Every Bit of His Heart. He Couldn’t Wait to Meet Jesus’

Actor Gary Graham’s daughter Haylee Graham took to social media in the wake of her father’s death to say, “he loved the Lord our God with every bit of his heart,” adding, “he couldn’t wait to meet Jesus someday.”

“As many of you may have heard, my beloved father in this life, and my stepmom’s dear husband of 25 years, Gary Graham, has entered the splendor, bliss, glory, and peace of the Kingdom of God,” Haylee Graham wrote in a Facebook post of her father, who died on Monday at the age of 73.

As many of you may have heard, my beloved father in this life, and my stepmom’s dear husband of 25 years, Gary Graham,… Posted by Haylee Graham on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

“He was a Hollywood actor and talented multi-instrument musician who absolutely loved his fans and treated them like family,” she added of Graham, who starred on the Fox science fiction television franchise, Alien Nation, and on Star Trek: Enterprise, among other titles.

Haylee continued:

He acted in hundreds of television shows and movies, he traveled the world in a Star Trek themed band called “Sons of Kirk” where he wrote all original lyrics, he wrote an amazing book called “Acting and Other Flying Lessons,” he worked on screenplays, he played piano, guitar, bass, drums, even the saxophone! I may be missing something because he never stopped with all his gifts and talents. He was passionate for what he believed was right, and he pursued the truth and stood for it courageously. He was a patriot and honored this country. He always had a joke, a quip, a funny remark to brighten conversations and yet, at the same time, he was such a deep thinker and listener who had so much wisdom and insight to offer. He brimmed with charisma and enthusiasm, and had so much awe and wonder for being alive. He’d make everyone laugh and absolutely loved this precious life!

“And most of all, he loved the Lord our God with every bit of his heart. He couldn’t wait to meet Jesus someday,” Haylee said.

“‘Won’t it be so wonderful?’ he asked me last year when we talked about eternity,” she added. “He was the kindest father, and he instilled in me the faith that now fortifies my life.”

Haylee went on to say that her father “also never stopped being creatively ambitious. He had so much left he wanted to do and was working on a screenplay that I’m going to finish for him.”

“When he expressed how proud he was of me, he’d say, ‘My heart soars like an eagle.’ Well, Dad, now YOU’RE soaring with the eagles,” she said.

“Gary Graham was a star to so many but mostly, he was a star to me,” Haylee declared. “The world loved him, but mostly, we loved him. Thank you for everything you were for me. You were the best example of what a man should strive to be — for his child, for his family, and for the whole world.”

The actor’s daughter concluded by saying, “And yes, you were one heck of an actor, and you may have known that, too.”

As Breitbart News reported, Graham’s wife, Becky Graham, revealed that the actor died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington, on Monday at the age of 73, with his ex-wife, actress Susan Lavelle, saying that his death “was sudden.”

Notably, Graham was also an inaugural writer at Breitbart, assisting Andrew Breitbart with his first website in 2009, and writing for Breitbart until November 2014.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.