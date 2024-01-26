Israel’s Idan Amedi, Star in ‘Fauda,’ Recovers from Real War Wounds

Idan Amedi, 35, who has starred in the Fauda series on Netflix, addressed reporters Thursday after recovering from serious injuries he suffered while on reserve duty with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and sounded a message of hope and resilience.

“Although I was seriously injured, my spirit is strong,” Amedi said, his left arm in a sling and his face still scarred. “I refuse to make this injury the story of my life. It’s just another milestone.

“I will come back to sing and act, and with God’s help, I will also return to fight for my country.

“The Israeli people are the strongest people in the world. When we are united, we are invincible.

“It will take time, but we will win this war. We have no other choice. Am Israeli chai [The nation of Israel lives].”

Amedi, serving in the combat engineers — the soldiers who find and destroy the Hamas terror tunnels underneath Gaza — was wounded in a freak accident January 8 that occurred when a tank, firing at terrorists nearby, caused a power line to trip, sending an electrical current that detonated explosives inside a tunnel as Israeli soldiers were preparing it for demolition.

The Times of Israel reported:

Amedi, perhaps best known for his role on the hit TV show “Fauda,” was seriously injured by an explosion on January 8 as he served in the Combat Engineering Corps reserves in Gaza. Six soldiers were killed and several others, including Amedi, were injured in the incident, which was apparently accidentally caused by troops. … Amedi, looking weak and with bandaged arms, shared the details of his condition when he first arrived at the hospital. “I was burned to the point that no one recognized me. Shrapnel pierced my neck and spine, and I am lucky that none of it hit any main blood vessels. I also have broken bones, including fingers, but I know I will get back to playing guitar and hopefully, I will be able to be in ‘Fauda’ season five,” he said.

Another member of the Fauda cast and crew, Matan Meir, died in combat in Gaza in November after being called up for duty.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.