Far-Left, Pro-Democrat Facebook Pages Go All In on Taylor Swift NFL Takeover

Two of the biggest Pro-Democrat pages on Facebook — The Other 98% and Occupy Democrats — are a geyser of smug memes jeering the right and celebrating left-wing pop sensation Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-bond boyfriend and Chiefs star Travis Kelce as they are now the center of the NFL universe.

The lefty memes are taking several paths. One by attacking “the patriarchy” for hating on Swift because she is a “powerful woman.” In conjunction with that is the left’s accusation that “red” states are “intimidated” by Swift.

A Jan. 29 post at the far-left Facebook group called “The Other 98%” is a perfect example of a left-wing meme attacking men over the Swift/NFL theme.

The extremist Facebook page for “Occupy Democrats” attacked both the league’s evil red state male fans and the the NFL itself for being a “misogynistic jerk” for criticizing Swift.

The Facebook called “Being Liberal” also attacked people for being critical of Swift.

The hits keep on coming:



The second theme their memes are taking is that the evil conservatives are attacking Swift for taking over the NFL even though those same conservatives pledged to quit watching the NFL back in 2016 when black players were taking a knee during the national anthem to protest against thee police, the military, the flag, our history, white people, and America.

The second line of attack is seen in a Jan. 29 at The Other 98%, and Jan. 22 at Occupy Democrats.

Occupy Democrats also used Taylor Swift to attack GOP Congresswoman Lauren Bobert:

The far-left Facebook accounts have been all in love with Swift and her temporary fascination with the NFL.

Speaking of the NFL, The Other 98% is also using the Super Bowl to push its support for economically destructive unionism:

Needless to say, the far, far left is all-in over Taylor Swift’s momentary fascination with the NFL.

