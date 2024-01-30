‘Mad Men’ Star Jon Hamm Endorses Adam Schiff in California Senate Fundraising Email

Fargo and Mad Men star Jon Hamm has come to the aid of disgraced Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in his bid for the late Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat.

In a recent fundraising email from the Schiff campaign, Hamm identifies himself as the man who played “advertising executive Don Draper on the show Mad Men” before asking people to support Schiff with their wallets.

“You may know me better for my role as advertising executive Don Draper on the show Mad Men, but today I’m writing to talk to you about Adam Schiff and why we need to support his run for California’s Senate seat,” he wrote.

“I believe that this election for California’s next U.S. Senator will shape the course of our democracy for many years to come,” he continued. “We need to elect someone who won’t back down from a tough fight and knows how to get things done.”

Hamm then said that former President Trump’s possible reelection could put the country in peril and hailed Adam Schiff for holding him “accountable” while in Congress, during which he pushed the Russian collusion hoax.

“Over the years, I’ve watched Adam do the important work to investigate Trump, lead the impeachment trial, and hold his feet to the fire for the January 6th insurrection,” asserted Hamm.

“Adam has shown that he doesn’t back down from big fights. He’s defended our democracy and our shared values throughout his career, and he’ll keep up those fights in the Senate,” he continued.

Contrary to Hamm’s colored romanticization of Schiff, as Breitbart News reported last year, the GOP-led U.S. House censured Adam Schiff for promoting allegations for years that former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Multiple federal investigations found no evidence of such collusion, though Schiff has never retracted his claims and embraced his censure as a “badge of honor.” Amid the House voting on the censure resolution, the California Democrat appealed to his supporters in at least 20 fundraising emails and numerous social media posts, seeking their donations with statements like “we’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back.” Schiff, who built his national popularity while targeting Trump in the first impeachment and again as a January 6 committee member, has embraced his identity as the former president’s foe.

Schiff managed to raise $8 million in his first fundraising hall in his bid to take Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat in the U.S. Senate.

