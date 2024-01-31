Elmo’s Viral Wellness Check Uncovers Mass Dread and Despair Among Americans, and Many Blame Biden

Sesame Street‘s Elmo performed a wellness check on social media, which resulted in thousands of responses from X/Twitter users expressing existential dread and despair, as well as lament over the economy and inflation in Joe Biden’s America..

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo asked in a Monday X/Twitter post.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

The Sesame Street Muppet received thousands of replies from distressed social media users, many of whom lamented over the economy and inflation in Joe Biden’s America.

“3 Americans were bombed and killed this weekend. Dozens more injured. Weeks before 2 soldiers drowned at Sea for Biden’s newest war in Middle East. So we are having a sh*tty 3 years. Thanks for asking elmo,” one social media user responded.

“Elmo, we’re about to kick off WW3 and many of the celebrities you hang out with have ties to pedophiles. you tell me. how’re we doing?” another wrote.

“Elmo, my man, you been to the grocery store lately? I don’t know if you drive, but you filled up a gas tank? Stop gas lighting us. You know it’s real out here,” another said.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life,” another distressed social media user commented.

“America is struggling, Elmo,” ACT For America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote. “We need Trump back!”

“Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another wrote, while another commented, “The world is burning around us, Elmo.”

“I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking,” another responded.

Many others expressed dismay over their financial and job issues.

“Elmo I just got laid off,” one social media user revealed, while another wrote, “Elmo I’m depressed and broke.”

“It’s been a tough time since we left the street and entered the workforce, Elmo,” another said.

“I lost my job and had to sell my home, My monthly health insurance premiums have gone up 30% My electric bill has gone up 400% My grocery bill has gone up 500% But I can recite my ABCs and count to 7 in Spanish. So it’s not all bad, Elmo,” another quipped.

Another social media user suggested that life hasn’t gotten better since the Chinese coronavirus pandemic writing, “Well 2024 feels like 2020 plus 4 so…”

President Joe Biden also took note of Elmo’s wellness check, writing, “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.”

“Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone,” Biden added.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

The president was quickly slammed in the comment section of his post.

“What Joe Biden really needs to do is stop talking to Sesame Street characters and close the US border,” one commented. “Our country needs to take care of itself first, otherwise we’ll never be able to help our neighbor. Biden is letting the United States be destroyed. This isn’t make believe.”

“Maybe the Democrats would be better off nominating Elmo instead of you?” Roger Stone responded.

“You’re just like Elmo. A puppet,” another said to Biden.

“Remember when you told our kids they were going to die?” another asked, sharing a ominous 2021 message from the White House in which the president warned that the “unvaccinated” would experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”

“Like 4 wars going on and this dude quote tweeting Elmo,” another lamented.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.