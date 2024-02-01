Michael Rapaport: Voting for Trump ‘Really on the Table’ as Biden Pressures Israel to Scale Back War on Hamas

Hollywood star Michael Rapaport said voting for former President Donald Trump is “really on the table” for him as the Biden administration continues to pressure Israel into scaling back its war on Hamas in order to appease the Democrat party’s anti-Israel base.

In an X post on Thursday, Michael Rapaport suggested he is still considering voting for “P!g D!ck” — his long-standing nickname for Trump. The actor posted a recent quote from Sen. Bernie Sanders saying in order to win re-election, Biden must tell Israel the war in Gaza “must not continue.”

This is why Me actually Voting for P!g D!ck is really on the table! pic.twitter.com/B8gL5ppsiM — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 1, 2024

President Joe Biden has been quietly pressuring Israel into scaling back its war on Hamas following the October 7 terror attack that killed 1,200 Israelis. As Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow recently said, Biden’s pressure on Israel has been “relentless.”

Among Biden’s demands is that Israel reward Palestinians with statehood — a move that would only embolden Hamas to continue its stated goal of wiping Israel and Israelis off the map.

Biden’s popularity among young Democrats has plummeted since October 7, with many vowing not to vote for him in November. Muslim leaders in crucial swing states, including Michigan, have promised to withhold their support for the president this election.

Michael Rapaport previously floated the possibility of supporting Trump in a recent YouTube video.

“Dick stain Donald Trump, who I had conversations with…? I might vote for that motherfucker. Oh, yeah, I’ll break … your hearts,” he said.

The actor is one of a small handful of celebrities who have broken with the left to publicly voice their support of Israel following the October 7 massacre.

