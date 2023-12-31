5 Hollywood Stars Who Broke Ranks with the Left to Support Israel After Hamas Terror Massacre

In Hollywood, where celebrities usually do and say what they’re told to do and say by their agents and publicists, the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel presented a PR conundrum.

Should they use their massive social media platforms to speak out against the slaughter of 1,200 Israelis? Or hide under their Teslas and hope the situation will pass them by?

The vast majority of celebrities chose the latter. In some cases, they even sided against Israel’s military response to the unprecedented attacks. But a small handful of stars bucked the trend and risked their careers in left-wing Hollywood to defend Israel.

Such boldness is rare in a conformist culture like the entertainment industry where left-wing orthodoxies such as anti-Zionism are seldom if ever challenged. Here are five stars who most likely ignored the advice of their highly-paid publicists to take public stands.

Amy Schumer

The left-wing actress-comedian’s support for Israel has been among the loudest in Hollywood — and she has paid a heavy personal price.

Schumer said she has lost many friends in recent weeks but she nevertheless feels “powerful and free” knowing she has stood for the truth. “I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be,” she wrote in October.

She recently called for top editors at the New York Times and CNN to resign after the outlets spread Hamas propaganda by blaming Israel for a rocket attack targeting a Gaza hospital. She also mocked the left’s calls for a “ceasefire,” while calling out surging antisemitism on college campuses and major cities.

As a result, Schumer has faced social media hate mobs– among the insults thrown her way are “Zionist liar,” “a white supremacist,” “the stupidest bitch on the face of the fucking planet,” and a “talentless repulsive unfunny pos.”

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star hasn’t been shy about her support for her native Israel — or her disdain for those who remain silent in the face of Hamas atrocities.

As recently as this month, Gadot called out the international community for its silence over the rape, kidnap, and torture of female victims.

“The world has failed the women of October 7th. We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women,” Gadot wrote on Instagram.

The actress has also organized screenings of Hamas atrocities — including a 43-minute compilation of footage recorded by Hamas on GoPros and mobile phones.

Michael Rapaport

The combative actor has spared no feelings in his staunch support for Israel. He even called Squad Members the “big three of Jewish hate.”

In October, he urged Jewish readers of the New York Times to cancel their subscriptions after the paper recently re-hired a freelance journalist who publicly praised Adolf Hitler.

Rapaport recently visited Israel where he has posted to social media about his visits to Gaza and other areas. He put his acting chops to use by joining the Israeli cast of the show Eretz Nehederet (“Wonderful Land”) to mock Harvard and other elite U.S. universities over their tolerance of antisemitism.

Debra Messing

The Will & Grace star also traveled to Gaza, where she toured the “terror tunnels” built by Hamas. “I’m speechless,” she wrote on Instagram.

Since October 7, Messing has used her massive social media following to call out the establishment news media, universities, and other left-wing institutions for making excuses for antisemitism and downplaying Hamas’ atrocities.

The Emmy-winning star has publicly shown her support for Israel, speaking at a recent Washington, D.C. rally where tens of thousands of Jews marched to condemn the surge in antisemitism seen throughout major cities and college campuses.

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Borat star recently participated in a call of celebrities to TikTok executives, warning about the platform becoming a breeding ground for antisemitism in the wake of October 7.

“What is happening at TikTok is it is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis,” said Cohen. “Shame on you,” he told TikTok’s head of operations Adam Presser.

TikTok has become a cesspool of anti-Jewish hate in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched their massacre of Israelis.

Phrases including “Hitler was right” or “I hope you end up like Anne Frank” have become commonplace on the social media platform. Young left-wing TikTokers have even praised Osama bin Laden, claiming the 9/11 terrorist attacks were justified because bin Laden belonged to an “oppressed” group.

Cohen’s Borat 2 screenwriter Lee Kern has also called out the surge in antisemitism while also slamming radical Islam.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com