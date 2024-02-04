Watch: Grammys Airs Pro-Hamas Propaganda as Annie Lennox Shouts ‘Ceasefire’

The Grammy Awards aired pro-Hamas propaganda on Sunday, with CBS producers allowing Annie Lennox to shout “ceasefire” from the stage during the live broadcast.

Annie Lennox was performing during the shows in memoriam section honoring music industry professionals who died in the past year. At the end of her set, Lennox shouted, “Artists for ceasefire! Peace in the world!”

Watch below:

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Calls for “ceasefire” in Gaza has become an increasingly common refrain from celebrities who claim to be impartial in Israel’s war against Hamas.

But a ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-arm and replenish its resources before it is allowed to resume its stated goal of eliminating Israel from the map.

Last month, Dua Lipa called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

A group of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart recently signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.”

