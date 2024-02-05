Fashion Notes: 10 Best and Worst Dressed from the 2024 Grammys

In terms of fashion, the Grammys belonged to one person while a few big names got it royally wrong for music’s biggest night. Below, I’ve reviewed the best and worst dressed from the evening!

Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela

Spoiler: The night belonged to Miley Cyrus mostly because look after look, she paid tribute to some greats in a way that was tastefully done while still … well, looking like Miley Cyrus.

First up is her Maison Margiela naked dress, which harkens back to creative director John Galliano’s days at the helm of his eponymous label in 1997. The barely-there Cleopatra look made entirely of safety pins with a polarizing blowout is exactly what GOOD fashion should be.

Also, check out the craftsmanship that went into this beauty below!

Worst Dressed: Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli

It’s almost like, no matter how many Grammys you win, no matter how much public attention you garner, no matter how successful you are, if you have bad taste, that’s just something you can’t change.

Like I’ve always said, people are born with style. From the looks of this Schiaparelli number, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift was born with other talents.

Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus in Gucci

Miley Cyrus kept changing it up all night. To accept her first Grammy, she donned this custom Gucci sequin gown from Sabato De Sarno, carrying a Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag and matching Signoria pumps in the same shade of burgundy.

This is glamour.

Best Dressed: Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey infamously wears looks with unknown designers. Her prior Grammys look, for example, she’d bought at the mall hours before. With this sheer black velvet knee-length dress, Lana is seemingly channeling the great Loretta Lynn who loved a puffy shoulder, bows, fussy patterns, and girlyness.

Perhaps the look can be taken as a nod to Lana’s forthcoming album where she is expected to dabble in American country.

Worst Dressed: Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts

Award show after award show, Billi Eilish the clown ends up on my worst dressed list. Her landing on this list is mostly because I’m disappointed she didn’t dress up as grunge Barbie — a major missed opportunity!

Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus in Bob Mackie

In perhaps her most dazzling look of the night, Miley Cyrus reached far into famed designer Bob Mackie’s archives to pull off this sequined studded number for her performance, channeling Cher and Tina Turner from their performance together on The Cher Show in 1975.

Tribute fashion can be tricky because the wearer still wants to look like themselves. I’d say Miley did so to just near perfection.

Worst Dressed: Boygenius in Thom Browne

The girl group Boygenius look like those possessed kids in horror movies that you’re terrified to see walking down a long dark hallway of an old Victorian. Yet, at the same time, they could easily be the kids of the Von Trapp family in Sound of Music with suits made of the living room curtains.

Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus in Bob Mackie

In another Bob Mackie number from the archives, Miley Cyrus spent time backstage channeling her godmother Dolly Parton who, likewise, was a massive fan of Mackie in her heyday. It’s Grease meets Dolly in the most delicious way.

Worst Dressed: Beyoncé in Louis Vuitton

If Miley has been channeling the likes of Dolly, Cher, and Tina all night, Beyoncé is channeling Colonel Sanders in the new Louis Vuitton collection.

Best Dressed: Mark Ronson in Gucci

Mark Ronson landed on my best dressed list because there is something to be said about stars with have personal style and stick to it, regardless of trend.

Ronson in this classic double-breasted suit with horsebit loafers from Gucci will age like fine wine. Men, take note. You cannot go wrong with a tailored suit, wide lapel, and leather loafers.

