Michael Rapaport Admits He Helped Spread Trump Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax: ‘I Was Wrong’

Actor Michael Rapaport has admitted that he helped spread the left’s Trump Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax, saying he was “wrong” to have promoted the lie.

Michael Rapaport spoke about the hoax during a recent interview on the Patrick Bet David (“PBD”) podcast.

“One thing about the Charlottesville — that I ranted about, and I was wrong,” the actor said. “When you see the full quote, that wasn’t what he said.”

President Joe Biden continues to spread the hoax even though transcripts from Trump’s Charlottesville speech in 2017 clearly disprove it.

As Breitbart News reported, Rapaport said he is considering voting for Trump in the November election as the Biden administration continues to pressure Israel into scaling back its war on Hamas in order to appease the Democrat’s anti-Israel base.

“I’m not voting for Biden. I’m not voting for Kamala,” Rapaport confirmed during this week’s “PBD” podcast.

The actor also said he wouldn’t vote for Gov. Gavin “with the good hair” Newsom (D). “I just moved out of Los Angeles. It’s not happening,” he said, citing the surging levels of homelessness and crime that have been plaguing the state for years.

Michael Rapaport previously floated the possibility of supporting Trump in a recent YouTube video.

“Dick stain Donald Trump, who I had conversations with…? I might vote for that motherfucker. Oh, yeah, I’ll break … your hearts,” he said.

The actor is one of a small handful of celebrities who have broken with the left to publicly voice their support of Israel following the October 7 massacre.

