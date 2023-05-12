Joe Biden Repeats ‘Fine People Hoax’ to Slam Trump CNN Town Hall

President Joe Biden repeated the “fine people hoax” Wednesday, referring to the false claim that then-President Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 when he, in fact, condemned them.

Biden was reacting to a remark Trump had made about his “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021 during a CNN town hall event Wednesday evening. Trump called the peaceful part of the rally “beautiful.” He also said some of those who had been detained at the Capitol for non-violent offenses were “great” people.

But Trump did not praise the violent rioters, as Biden’s tweet falsely implied. Much like Biden himself did in 2020, often, regarding the Black Lives Matter riots, Trump distinguished between those who were exercising constitutional rights in a sincere manner and those who resorted to violence or who “got out of control.”

As for the Charlottesville reference, Biden has long made the false claim that Trump called violent neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

As is clear from the full video and transcript of Trump’s remarks, he was referring to the non-violent protesters on both sides of the issue of the removal of a Confederate statue from a local park.

