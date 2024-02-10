Carl Weathers Cause of Death Revealed After ‘Rocky’ Actor Passed at 76

Officials have revealed the cause of death of Rocky and Predator star Carl Weathers, who died last week in his sleep at the age of 76.

Carl Weathers’ official cause of death was “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” with the actor having suffered from heart disease for years, according to the death certificate obtained by The Blast. Investigators said the manner of death was “natural.”

Weathers reportedly died inside of his home in Venice, California, on February 2 at 12:18 am.

The document listed Weathers as divorced, with his son Matthew Weathers identified as the person who notified authorities.

As Breitbart News reported, Weathers immortalized the role of Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky and three of its sequels. He played Colonel Al Dillon opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator, and had a memorable supporting role opposite Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore.

Weathers was a star football player at San Diego State before launching a brief career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. He segued into acting in the early 70s and eventually landed the role of heavyweight boxing world champion Apollo Creed.

The success of the Rocky movies propelled Weathers to stardom during the 80s. He headlined his own action movie Action Jackson (1988).

Sylvester Stallone and Adam Sandler both paid tribute to Weathers in recent days.

Sylvester Stallone has a heartfelt message about Carl Weathers. It’s worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/e9KWBeY415 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 3, 2024

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

