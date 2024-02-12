Andra Day on Performing ‘Black National Anthem’ at Super Bowl LVIII: ‘Share in a Really, Really Beautiful Spiritual Moment Together’

The NFL will carry on its controversial and deeply unpopular ritual of performing the so-called “black national anthem” at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Grammy-winning R&B star Andra Day is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the start of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the singer saying she hopes people will “share in a really, really beautiful, spiritual moment together.”

She will be joined by Reba McEntire, who will sing the real national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Post Malone, who will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Day spoke about “the black national anthem” in a recent interview with CBS Mornings. (The Super Bowl airs on CBS.)

Watch below:

.@AndraDayMusic says her upcoming performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” at #SBLVIII could allow people to “share in a really, really beautiful, spiritual moment together.” pic.twitter.com/vbtsnFwqqm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 9, 2024

The “black national anthem” became a Super Bowl staple in 2021, the first Super Bowl following the 2020 Black Lives Matter race riots that laid waste to numerous U.S. cities ahead of that year’s presidential election.

Alicia Keys performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl game in 2021.

Last year, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the song prior to kickoff at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

As Breitbart News reported, the NFL’s decision to include the “black national anthem” alongside the real national anthem is widely unpopular, with many regarding the song as separatist, divisive, and wholly unnecessary.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com