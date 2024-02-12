Watch: Adele Attacks Taylor Swift Critics — ‘Get a F**king Life,’ Taylor Makes NFL ‘More Enjoyable to Watch’

Singer Adele took time out of a recent performance to defend her fellow celebrity pop star Taylor Swift while also lashing out at Swift haters, telling them to “get a fucking life.”

Adele also claimed Swift’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs games during the past season made the NFL “more enjoyable to watch.”

At a recent concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele held forth on Taylor Swift.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win,” Adele said, prompting enthusiastic cheers.

“And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fucking life — it’s her fucking boyfriend!” she said, referring to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Watch below:

Adele talking about Taylor Swift tonight at her show "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them….and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fvcking life" pic.twitter.com/ffcTDoZ4Hw — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) February 11, 2024

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on,” Adele said.

Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s Super Bowl match during which the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed over the San Francisco 49ers. The pop star reportedly flew a private jet from Japan to Las Vegas in order to watch the game.

As Breitbart News reported, Swift recently sold one of her gas-guzzling private jets for $40 million while threatening to sue a college student who has been tracking her emissions. The singer has kept her larger plane.

A recent poll found that Taylor Swift could impact the outcome of this year’s presidential election, with 18 percent of voters saying they’re “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by the pop star.

