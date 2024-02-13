Taylor Swift Fans Urge Her to ‘Break Up’ With Travis Kelce After ‘Red Flag’ Behavior at Super Bowl: ‘Not Safe’

Fans of pop star Taylor Swift are urging the singer to “break up” with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce after his “red flag” behavior at the Super Bowl. “She needs to break up with him for her own safety,” one fan proclaimed.

Viewers of Sunday night’s Super Bowl reacted to Travis Kelce erupting on the sidelines and slamming into head coach Andy Reid by expressing their concern for Taylor Swift and advising the pop star to break up with the NFL player.

“You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated,” one fan reacted. “Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag.”

And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag. pic.twitter.com/uaggVrGjnI — Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) February 12, 2024

“This guy’s got a temper,” another commented in reaction to the video of Kelce shoving Reid. “I’m worried about Taylor.”

“Taylor needs to leave this man and save her reputation. Stop blaming the NFL on her, blame the journalists… look at this lunatic,” a third wrote.

“Taylor Swift is clearly not safe with this man. She needs to break up with him for her own safety,” another reacted.

“What kind of man assaults his coach for taking him out for a play? I hope Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after the game,” another advised.

Watch Below:

“Hey #swifties! I speak for most of the fanbase when I say Taylor needs to leave this man, he’s assaulting a man for no reason!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Man, Taylor Swifts boyfriend has some toxic masculinity issues,” another commented. “She needs to dump him and dedicate her next album to the breakup.”

“Taylor Swift needs to break up with this guy before she gets into a ‘hell’ of a relationship with a guy like this that is prone to violent and destructive behavior,” another fan declared.

“yea we’re getting another Taylor Swift breakup album in a few years,” one fan predicted.

Other fans took issue with Kelce’s post-game interview following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

“You can see the very moment Taylor Swift realized her future children are going to have an IQ of 27,” one Instagram user wrote, sharing a video of Kelce being interviewing after the game — a moment that gave many viewers second-hand embarrassment.

Watch Below:

A slew of Instagram users took to the comment section to speculate that this was also the moment in which Swift got “the ick” in her relationship with the NFL player.

Urban Dictionary defines “the ick” as follows:

You THINK you like them but then you suddenly catch “The Ick.” From then on you can’t look at the person in the same way, you just progressively get more and more turned off by them, weirdly & maybe for no reason in particular grossed out by them. You’ll [cringe] at the thought of you and them together. Nothing will be the same, you won’t be able to do it any longer and eventually have to cut it off.

“My girl got the ick,” one Instagram user commented.

“We watched the ick in real time,” another said.

“The ick was him shoving a multi championship head coach and grandfather for pulling him out after 1 touch the entire first half,” another surmised.

“Ladies, is this what you call the ick?” one Instagram user asked.

Another simply stated, “I’m cringing for her,” while another Instagram user advised, “Not too late to abandon ship girl.”

“This is a guy you date in high school, not the guy you marry,” another wrote.