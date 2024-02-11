WATCH: An Enraged Travis Kelce Slams Into Andy Reid After Turnover

The Kansas City Chiefs amassed a mere 16 yards of total offense in the first quarter, and after a turnover from Isaiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce erupted on the sidelines and slammed into his head coach.

An angered Travis Kelce slammed into Andy Reid with enough force to knock him over.

Chiefs wide receiver stepped in between Kelce and his shocked coach before the situation escalated. Kelce had only one target up until that point in the game.

X users were quick to reach to the surprising scene.

“I DIDN’T GET INTO A FAKE RELATIONSHIP JUST TO LOSE IN THE FUCKING SUPER BOWL!” -Travis Kelce probably pic.twitter.com/luv5LYEhUd — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce seeing Andy Reid on the sideline pic.twitter.com/xn4lL2NEtW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce to Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/lqbYvWQBGC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce gotta do better manpic.twitter.com/hsGlesIiQm — Dave (@dave_bfr) February 12, 2024

Things calmed down after the tense moment. However, the 49ers extended their 3-0 lead to 10-0 after a 21-yard touchdown reception by Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers currently maintain that same lead with two minutes left in the first half.