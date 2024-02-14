NFL Memory-Holes Alica Keys’ Voice Cracking During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop star Alicia Keys experienced a slight vocal flub at the top of her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. But the version of the show on the NFL’s YouTube account appears to have been cleaned up, with her vocal mishap seemingly smoothed over in post-production.

Alicia Keys performed Sunday during Usher’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. At the top of her rendition of her hit single “If I Ain’t Got You,” the singer’s voice reportedly warbled slightly — a mistake that was barely noticeable to most but that her fans and haters alike pointed out immediately on social media.

Clips of the vocal mishap quickly spread online. But the YouTube version posted by the NFL following the big game doesn’t seem to feature the flub, leading to growing speculation that it was digitally fine-tuned after the fact.

Can you spot the difference?

Last night Alicia Keys’s voice cracked (first video), and fascinatingly, the official NFL YouTube channel appears to be attempting to erase that little moment, having edited it out in their upload (second video). pic.twitter.com/EM4k8rWT8c — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 12, 2024

Neither the NFL nor Keys has publicly commented on the matter.

